CMA CGM Honors Navigators With Top Customer Award

Siby Kurian, Navigators VP with Top Customer award

Navigators award from CMA CGM

Navigators Shipping Services Logo

Special recognition for Supporting Project Cargo movement

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Navigators Shipping Services was recently honored with“Top Customer” award by CMA CGM. The recognition was handed over during a private meeting at the recently concluded Breakbulk Middle East at the World Trade Center, by the CMA CGM officials. The honor for Navigators was for supporting CMA CGM, being a“Top Customer” in Project Cargo logistics during the past year.“On behalf of Navigators family, we express our gratitude for this outstanding recognition. We see this as a testament to the success of our association with CMA CGM and an inspirational occasion for an evolving future relationship” mentioned Siby Kurian, Vice President, Navigators Group after receiving the recognition from CMA CGM officials.Navigators had partnered with CMA CGM for successfully executing some of their prestigious project cargo movements around the globe. Navigators with their proven expertise in Project cargo Logistics, had won several major project cargo movements from renowned conglomerates during the last decade. They have associated with corporates as well as Nations, for executing some of the remarkable project movements in the recent past. The recognition of this award was for the growth and consistent performance supporting CMA CGM with Project Cargo Management.CMA CGM is a global player in sea, air, land, and logistics with over 45 years of entrepreneurial history and committed to work hand in hand with their customers. Present in over 160 countries through more than 400 offices, 750 warehouses and 155,000 staff members, equipped with a modern fleet with 621 vessels, CMA CGM serves 420 of the world's 521 commercial ports and operates on more than 257 shipping lines.Navigators Shipping and Logistica LLC is one of the fastest growing Freight forwarding and Logistics companies in the UAE completing 12 years in the global freight forwarding and logistics vertical. They are pioneers in engaging cutting-edge technologies to transform business activities, converting complex cargo movement tasks 100% effortless, for the customers.Their extensive global network and collaborative efforts in boosting global trade have made them the preferred logistics partner in the regions where they operate. The professional ethos at NSAL has attracted people who can lead teams towards the future, through innovative and inspiring ideas, invigorated spirit, and strategies.

