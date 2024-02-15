Paddle Board Market Size To Worth USD 3.17 Billion By 2030 | With A 9.6% CAGR By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The qualitative report published by Exactitude Consultancy research on the Paddle Board Market offers an in-depth examination of the current trends, latest expansions, conditions, market size, various drivers, restrictions, and key players along with their profile details. The Paddle Board market report offers the historical data for 2018 to 2023 and also makes available the forecast data from the year 2024 to 2030 which is based on revenue. This report analyzes the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic on the Paddle Board Market from a Global and Regional perspective.

The global paddle board market size is projected to grow from USD 1.67 billion in 2023 to USD 3.17 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players are covered in the Paddle Board Market Report:

Advanced Elements, Aqua Marina, Board works Surf, Body Glove, BOTE, Hala Gear, Imagine Surf, Isle Surf & SUP, Jobe Sports and Others.

Recent Developments:

January 2024 – Surftech, Wayne Rich is a world-renowned surfboard shaper who has been designing boards for over 40 years. He is known for his progressive designs, attention to detail, and quality craftsmanship. Born and raised in Hermosa Beach, CA Wayne began shaping under Dan Bendiksen at Bing Surfboards, from there he continued on to become part owner of Jacobs surfboards, and then eventually started his own label.

Market Segment Analysis:

The Paddle Board Market Report provides a preliminary review of the industry, definitions, classifications, and enterprise chain shape. Market analysis is furnished for the worldwide markets which include improvement tendencies, hostile view evaluation, and key regions development. Development policies and plans are discussed, and manufacturing strategies and fee systems are also analyzed.

Paddle Board Market by Product Type

All-round SUPs

Touring SUPs

Surf SUPs

Fishing SUPs

Yoga SUPs

Paddle Board Market by Material

Inflatable SUPs

Hardboard SUPs

Paddle Board Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

North America dominates the paddleboard market. The region has a strong outdoor recreation culture, with easy access to a variety of water bodies ranging from lakes and rivers to coastal locations, which are suitable for paddle boarding sports. Furthermore, North America's excellent economic conditions, disposable income levels, and a strong emphasis on health and wellness all contribute to paddle boarding's appeal with customers. Key markets, such as the United States and Canada, have well-established infrastructures that support the paddleboard sector, including a large network of retail stores, rental facilities, and paddleboard tour operators.

Furthermore, the area is a hotbed of innovation and technical developments in paddleboard design and manufacture, with several well-known brands situated in North America. The availability of a diverse variety of paddleboard alternatives, along with excellent marketing methods and widespread consumer awareness, strengthens North America's position as the worldwide paddleboard market leader. Furthermore, the region's dynamic outdoor recreation scene and active lifestyle trends continue to fuel demand for paddleboards, solidifying North America's position as an industry leader.

The objectives of the report are:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of Paddle Board in the global market.

– To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value, and market share of the global Paddle Board for key players.

– Determine, explain, and forecast the market by type, end-use, and region.

– Analyze market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks of key global regions.

– Discover significant trends and factors driving or restricting market growth.

– Analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders, identifying high-growth segments.

– Critically analyze each submarket in terms of individual growth trends and its contribution to the market.

– Understand competitive developments such as agreements, expansions, new launches products, and market holdings.

– Strategically outline key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

