               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Indonesia's Trade Surplus Slips As Exports Contract More Than Anticipated


2/15/2024 4:16:25 AM

(MENAFN- ING)
$2 January trade balance
Lower than expected
January trade surplus slides to $2

Indonesia's latest trade report showed exports falling more than expected while imports showed only a modest increase for the month of January. Exports posted an 8.1% year-on-year drop compared to expectations for a more modest 3.2% contraction. A 24.6% YoY decline in exports of oil products weighed on overall outbound shipments, while non-oil and gas exports also fell by 8.2% YoY.

Imports, on the other hand, inched up by 0.4% YoY – slightly slower than the forecast for a 1.8% YoY gain with non-oil imports managing to rise 1.8% YoY.

The overall trade balance remained in surplus but dipped to only $2bn, lower than expectations for a surplus of $2 and down sharply from the $3 reported in December last year.

Indonesia missing the boost from sizable trade surpluses

Shrinking trade surplus means less support for IDR

While Indonesia's trade balance remains in a healthy surplus, its fading size points to less support for the IDR in the near term. The IDR had previously been supported by sizeable trade surpluses in the past but it appears that the currency will be unable to bank on this support as much as it did previously.

Fading support from the trade surplus suggests that Bank Indonesia may need to keep policy rates at current levels to bolster the IDR in the near term. Today's disappointing data releases take some shine from the IDR, which enjoyed a brief bounce post elections.

MENAFN15022024000222011065ID1107855467


Author: Nicholas Mapa
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search