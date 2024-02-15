EQS-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

CLIQ Digital AG: FY 2023 earnings call invitation

Corporate News

CLIQ Digital AG:

FY 2023 earnings call invitation

DÜSSELDORF, 15 February 2024 – CLIQ Digital AG will report and present its full year 2023 financial results and highlights as well as its outlook on Thursday, 22 February 2024 . The Annual Report 2023 and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at from 7.30 a.m. CET.



Earnings call A live video webcast conducted in English will be held at 2.00 p.m. CET on 22 February 2024 with presentations from Luc Voncken, CEO, and Ben Bos, member of the Management Board. To attend the video webcast, prior registration is required at: Questions submitted before 12.00 p.m. CET via email to ... will be answered after the presentations. A video recording of the webcast will be available after the webcast at: /financials .



Contacts Investor relations : Sebastian McCoskrie, ... , +49 151 52043659

Media relations : Daniela Münster, ...al , +49 174 3358111

Financial calendar FY 2023 Annual report & earnings call Thursday 22 February 2024 Annual General Meeting 2024 Thursday 4 April 2024 1Q 2024 Financial report & earnings call Wednesday 8 May 2024 2Q/6M 2024 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 8 August 2024 3Q/9M 2024 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 7 November 2024

About CLIQ Digital The CLIQ Digital Group is a leading online performance marketing company selling subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers globally. The Group licenses streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 40 countries and employed 170 staff from 40 different nationalities as at 31 December 2023. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index. Visit our website at , where you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital and please follow us on LinkedIn.



