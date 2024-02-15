Bharat Mart Launched In UAE To Showcase MSME Products

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 15 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum virtually laid the foundation stone of Bharat Mart on Wednesday.

This initiative aims to pave the way for the Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector to access international buyers effectively, reported Business Standard.

The mart is set to be constructed by DP World at the Jebel Ali Free Trade Zone in Dubai, as per a statement from Ministry of External Affairs.

The Prime Minister emphasised the pivotal role of Bharat Mart in bolstering exports for India's MSMEs across regions like the Gulf, West Asia, Africa, and Eurasia.

He expressed confidence alongside Sheikh Maktoum that Bharat Mart would further enhance bilateral trade between India and the UAE, leveraging the strategic location and logistical prowess of Jebel Ali Port.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi participated in the World Governments Summit and engaged in bilateral discussions.

On Tuesday, building on the momentum, Modi signed multiple bilateral agreements with the UAE and attended the electrifying 'Ahlan Modi' event, which drew significant participation from the Indian diaspora.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the largest Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening.

Following this, he will journey to Doha to meet with leadership in Qatar as part of his two-day visit to the Gulf region, marking his seventh visit to the region since 2015.

(KNN Bureau)