AP Industries Minister Unveils Ambitious Projects Worth Rs 4,178 Cr, Pledges Support For New Ventures

(MENAFN- KNN India) Vijayawada, Feb 15 (KNN) Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath laid the foundation stones for numerous industries in a monumental initiative totalling Rs 4,178 crore.

Emphasising the government's commitment to facilitating new ventures, Minister Amarnath inaugurated eight projects remotely from the Velagapudi state secretariat.

Among these projects were endeavours by India Limited, APIIC, AP MSME Corporation, the Birla group, Hella Infra, and Vesuvius India Ltd.

Additionally, Minister Amarnath introduced the RAMP (Raising & Accelerating MSME Productivity) program with a website created in the name of AP MSME One, aiming to bolster the productivity of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Notably, Andhra Pradesh secured the top spot in the country for ease of doing business for three consecutive years, highlighting its conducive business environment, Amarnath said.

The state is witnessing the establishment of key industrial corridors, including the Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, and Bengaluru-Hyderabad corridors.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration is actively developing infrastructure, including four major ports and ten fishing harbours, further fostering industrial growth, Amarnath noted.

With a focus on boosting employment opportunities, Minister Amarnath stated, over 2 lakh MSME units have been established in the past four years, with plans for more than 50 industrial clusters across 26 districts.

State Industries Secretary N. Yuvaraj highlighted the significance of these initiatives, which were facilitated through MoUs signed during the Global Investment Summit.

Notable among these ventures is Birla Carbon India Pvt Ltd in Naidupet, Tirupati district, slated to provide significant employment opportunities. Other projects, including carbon black manufacturing units and PVC pipes and fittings units, are set to generate employment across various districts.

The inauguration of the Gold Cluster Common Facility Centre and the launch of the RAMP program underscore the government's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and enhancing MSME productivity.

The event witnessed the participation of key figures such as APIIC MD Praveen Kumar, Industries Commissioner Rajeshwar Reddy, and CEO AP MSME Development Corporation Sethu Madhavan, among others. Collectors from respective districts and public representatives joined the event virtually, symbolising widespread support for Andhra Pradesh's industrial development endeavours.

(KNN Bureau)