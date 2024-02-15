Union Bank Of India Launches MSME New Year Festival Bonanza Offering Nil Processing & Low Interest Loans

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mangaluru, Feb 15 (KNN) In a bid to bolster Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Union Bank of India has introduced a time-bound MSME New Year Festival Bonanza campaign.

The primary aim of this initiative is to support and promote MSME units, providing them with much-needed financial assistance.

During the campaign period, eligible customers can avail themselves of loans at highly attractive interest rates, coupled with nil processing charges.

This move is poised to significantly ease the financial burden on MSMEs and facilitate their growth and development.

Under the purview of the regional office in Mangaluru, a customer outreach-cum-meet event was organised on Tuesday.

At this gathering, sanction advices were presented to numerous esteemed MSME enterprises.

Renu K Nair, the General Manager and Zonal Head of Mangaluru, presided over the meeting, which also saw the participation of Mahesha J, the Deputy General Manager and Regional Head of Mangaluru.

The attendees lauded the bank's proactive approach in expediting sanction processes and applauded the array of customer-friendly services and schemes it offers.

This gesture underscores Union Bank of India's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for the growth and prosperity of MSMEs in the region.

By facilitating access to affordable financial solutions, the bank is not only empowering MSMEs but also contributing to the overall economic development of the region.

With its concerted efforts, Union Bank of India continues to be a catalyst for progress and prosperity in the MSME sector.

(KNN Bureau)