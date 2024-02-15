Karnataka Electricity Regulator Pushes For Rebate Extension To Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mysuru, Feb 15 (KNN) Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) Chairman P. Ravikumar urged the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) to extend power bill rebates to MSMEs during a public hearing, on Wednesday.

Mr. Ravikumar, addressing concerns raised by industry representatives, questioned the rationale behind withholding rebates from MSMEs, reported TH.

In response, CESC authorities asserted that many MSMEs were already benefiting from rebates, emphasising the necessity of a certificate issued by the MSME Ministry to avail the rebate.

They assured that submission of required documents, including the certificate, would enable other MSMEs to access the rebate.

Expressing dissatisfaction with industry associations' claims of withheld benefits despite document submission, Mr. Ravikumar warned of potential penalties for CESC and pledged to ensure recovery of dues owed to MSMEs with interest if the rebate was not extended promptly.

Suresh Kumar Jain, Secretary, Mysore Industries Association, advocated for tailored tariffs for MSMEs akin to those in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

He highlighted the potential of direct electricity bill benefits to bolster MSMEs, noting Mysuru's substantial MSME presence of nearly 69,000 enterprises.

(KNN Bureau)