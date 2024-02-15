Asia-Pacific Data Centre Association Elects Its Inaugural Chair Of The Board

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Singapore



The Asia-Pacific Data Centre Association (APDCA), the voice of data centre operators in Asia-Pacific, is pleased to announce its newly elected Chair of the Board, Jeremy Deutsch, who will lead APDCA for a 2-year term following elections held on 15 February 2024.





“It is a privilege to serve as the inaugural chair of the APDCA. As data centres gain increased prominence in the regional policy landscape, the founding of the APDCA is timely and well-placed to contribute real-world expertise, best practices, and a collective industry voice to these important discussions,” said Jeremy Deutsch .“I look forward to working with the Board to support our members and engage with key stakeholders to facilitate the sustainable growth of data centres, which are critical to our modern way of life.”



Jeremy Deutsch has more than two decades of solutions innovation and leadership experience in the ICT industry, with the majority of those years serving in product, sales, and executive roles at Equinix. He is currently the President of Asia-Pacific at Equinix. Prior to his current role, Deutsch was Managing Director for Equinix Australia, where he successfully led the company's acquisition of Metronode. Before joining Equinix, Deutsch was General Manager of Products at Unwired Australia, and also worked for Pihana Pacific. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Information Systems from the University of New South Wales.







The newly elected APDCA Board comprises:





Chair : Jeremy Deutsch, President, Asia-Pacific, Equinix



Vice Chair : Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty

Member : Damon Reid, Executive Group Director, Asia-Pacific at Global Switch

Member : Jonathan King, Group Chief Strategy and Investment Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Member : Rangu Salgame, Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder of Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Member : Raymond Tong, President, APAC, Vantage Data Centers

Member : Robin Khuda, Founder and CEO, AirTrunk Member : Shekhar Sharma, CEO of NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India and NTT Communications India





The APDCA is committed to supporting the interests of the data centre industry and the people, businesses, and communities they serve. Priorities for 2024 include working to co-develop policies that drive the sustainability and security of data centres, and delivering positive benefits to local communities as well as broader national economies.







About the Asia-Pacific Data Centre Association (APDCA)

The APDCA is an industry association that brings together leading commercial data centre operators in the Asia-Pacific to shape policy pathways and drive informed discussions about the systems and infrastructure needed to build a secure and sustainable digital future. For more information, please visit the APDCA website at and follow the APDCA on LinkedIn .

