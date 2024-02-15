Plus One Robotics Reaches '1 Billion Picks' Of Items In Warehouses Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Plus One Robotics , a provider of AI vision software and solutions for robotic parcel handling, announced today that it has recorded over 1 billion successful picks across its fleet of parcel induction and depalletization robots.

This achievement cements Plus One Robotics as an industry leader, proving its robotic automation technology enhances supply chain productivity at an immense scale – not just in theory but in application.

Erik Nieves, co-founder and CEO of Plus One Robotics, says:“Reaching 1 billion picks is an incredible achievement that speaks to the trust that our customers have placed in our technology and to the hard work of our entire team.

“When we started Plus One Robotics, our vision was to create robotic solutions that would transform warehouse operations and relieve people from low-value tasks.

“Now, just a few years later, our systems are driving efficiency, accuracy and speed for some of the biggest brands in the world. Best of all, that's 1 billion picks that people didn't have to perform manually.”

