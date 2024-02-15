Contextant Agrees Warehouse Automation Partnership With SVT Robotics Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Contextant , a systems integration provider of innovative warehouse automation solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with SVT Robotics , a software provider specializing in empowering IT teams to seamlessly integrate, monitor, and scale automation through its tech-agnostic platform.

Under the partnership, Contextant will be a reseller of SVT's SoftBot Platform, enhancing its capabilities to deliver cutting-edge automation integration and multi-agent orchestration solutions to customers across industries.

The partnership leverages the strengths of both companies, combining Contextant's material handling and robotics systems integration expertise with SVT Robotics' advanced warehouse automation integration platform.

This new collaboration will drive Contextant's value-added service offerings in the multi-agent orchestration space, addressing the interoperability and orchestration challenges typically found between multiple automation technologies.

By leveraging the SoftBot Platform, Contextant will help customers overcome many of the integration and cost of ownership challenges that hinder companies from moving forward with warehouse automation.

