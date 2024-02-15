Continental And Aurora Finalize Design Of 'World's First' Scalable Autonomous Trucking System Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Continental and Aurora Innovation announced they have achieved a key development milestone to commercialize autonomous trucks at scale.

The companies have finalized the design and architecture of the future fallback system and hardware of the Aurora Driver – an SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) Level 4 autonomous driving system – that Continental plans to start production of in 2027.

The finalized hardware design comes less than a year after the companies entered an industry-first partnership aimed at high-volume manufacturing of autonomous trucking systems.

World's first serviceable automotive-grade autonomous system at scale

Introducing new hardware to the market is complex and time-intensive, often taking years from initial design to the start of production.

Recognizing this challenge early on, Aurora teamed up with Continental to jointly develop reliable, serviceable, cost-efficient autonomous hardware kits for mass production.

