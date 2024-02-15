GM-Honda Begin Commercial Production At 'Industry's First' Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Manufacturing Joint Venture Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) In what is being described as“a pivotal moment” in the commercialization of hydrogen fuel cell systems, GM and Honda have started production at their 50-50 joint venture production facility, FCSM.

FCSM is claimed to be“the first large-scale manufacturing joint venture to build fuel cells”.

FCSM was established in Brownstown, Michigan, in January 2017 based on a joint investment of $85 million. The 70,000-square-foot facility has already created 80 jobs.

The“world-class hydrogen power solutions” built at FCSM will be used by both companies in various product applications and business ventures.

Suheb Haq, FCSM president, says:“This is a historic day for the industry as GM and Honda are the first full fuel cell system manufacturing joint venture to begin volume production of fuel cells for transportation and beyond.

