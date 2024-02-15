Android Maker 1X Raises $100 Million In Series B Investment Round Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) 1X , an AI and robotics company producing androids to“meet the world's labor demand”, has raised $100 million in Series B funding with participation from EQT Ventures and other notable global investors.

The company intends to utilize the new capital to bring to market its second generation android NEO. Designed as a bipedal humanoid, NEO is tailored for everyday home assistance, offering versatile support for a wide range of domestic tasks in the consumer market.

The funds will also support 1X's existing enterprise clients in logistics and guarding. With 1X offering an android safe to work among people and a new approach to embodied learning for data collection, the company stands at the forefront of AI robotics.

Bernt Øivind Børnich, CEO of 1X, says:“We are thrilled that these leading investors are supporting 1X's mission of safely deploying Androids with Smart Behavior into new markets.

“Our next milestone will be scaling our data collection strategy for Embodied AI and offering NEO to consumers.”

After successfully completing a Series A funding round led by OpenAI and Tiger Global in March 2023, 1X has now raised over $125 million in less than 12 months.

