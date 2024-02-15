U.S. crude oil inventories rise despite lower gasoline, distillate inventories

(MENAFN) According to the US Energy Information Administration's latest report released on Wednesday, crude oil inventories in the United States experienced a notable increase during the week ending February 9, 2024. The administration disclosed that crude inventories surged by a substantial 12 million barrels, reaching a total of 439.5 million barrels. This surge exceeded the expectations of analysts surveyed by Reuters, who had anticipated a much smaller rise of 2.6 million barrels. Additionally, the report highlighted a rise of 710,000 barrels in crude oil inventories specifically at the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma.



Simultaneously, the report noted a decrease in the rate of refinery consumption of crude oil, which fell by 298 thousand barrels per day during the aforementioned week. Furthermore, the refinery utilization rate witnessed a decline of 1.8 percentage points, indicating a reduction in operational capacity within the refining sector.



Despite the significant increase in crude oil inventories, the report also indicated decreases in gasoline and distillate stocks. Gasoline stocks in the United States declined by 3.7 million barrels during the week, totaling 247.3 million barrels. This decrease surpassed the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters, who had predicted a more modest decline of 1.2 million barrels. Similarly, distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, experienced a decrease of 1.9 million barrels, bringing the total to 125.7 million barrels. This decline also exceeded expectations, as analysts had forecasted a decrease of 1.6 million barrels.



Moreover, the report revealed that US net imports of crude oil declined by 1.2 million barrels per day, indicating a reduction in the country's reliance on imported crude. These findings underscore the complex dynamics at play within the US energy market, influenced by factors such as production, refining capacity, and domestic consumption patterns.

