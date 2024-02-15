Oil prices fall amid concerns about U.S. inventories, security threats

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, oil futures experienced a notable decline, with prices dropping by one dollar at settlement, primarily attributed to an uptick in US crude inventories and apprehensions regarding a potential security threat to the United States. Brent crude futures decreased by USD1.17, equivalent to a 1.4 percent decline, settling at USD81.60, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by USD1.23, representing a 1.6 percent decrease, reaching USD76.64 per barrel.



The Energy Information Administration's announcement on Wednesday revealed a significant surge in crude oil inventories within the United States, which climbed by 12 million barrels to a total of 439.5 million barrels during the previous week. This increase starkly contrasted analysts' expectations, who had predicted a more modest rise of 2.6 million barrels. The surge in inventories was exacerbated by a decline in refining activity, which plummeted to its lowest levels since December 2022. The refinery consumption rate for crude witnessed a decrease of 298 thousand barrels per day, dropping to 14.5 million barrels per day by the week ending February 9. Additionally, the refinery utilization rate experienced a decline of 1.8 percentage points, falling to 80.6 percent of its total capacity. These levels mark the lowest since December 2022, when a winter storm, notably the Elliott outbreak, disrupted operations at numerous refineries.



In tandem with concerns surrounding inventory levels, apprehensions were heightened by statements from the head of the US Congressional Intelligence Committee regarding a "serious threat to national security." Although no further details were provided, the mere mention of such a threat spurred panic among certain oil investors, adding to the downward pressure on prices.



Despite these negative indicators, some support for prices was derived from the monthly report issued by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday. The report maintained expectations for an increase in global demand for oil, projecting a rise of 2.25 million barrels per day in 2024 and 1.85 million barrels per day in 2025. These projections remained consistent with the organization's previous forecasts, providing a semblance of stability amidst the prevailing uncertainties in the oil market.

