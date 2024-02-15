Editor-In-Chief Meets ONE Championship Officials

Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi received officials of ONE Championship (ONE), the world's largest martial arts organisation, Pauline Cunanan (centre), Public Relations Manager, and Zahi Sahli, MENA Lead, at the newspaper's office yesterday. The ONE is organising ONE 166 championship on March 1 at the Lusail Sports Arena.

