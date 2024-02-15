Inspiring Next Generation - Mothers Paving Way Through Sports In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jawaher Al Nasr, a Qatari football player and coach at Qatar Foundation, talks about empowering girls and women in through sports.

From a young age, Al Nasr was passionate about sports – and this passion was inspired by her father, who played handball for the men's national team in Qatar. She recalls that one day in 2006, when she was just seven years old and the Asian Games were taking place in Qatar, seeing the determination on her father and his teammates faces had a tremendous impact on her, inspiring her to pursue a life of sports.

Throughout school and university, she played various sports. But she especially loved being on a field playing football. Sometimes, when the physical education teacher was absent, Al Nasr would step up to take the sessions. And helping and guiding the other girls filled her with joy and happiness.



When Al Nasr moved to the UK to study, she played on the university football team for four years. And while she faced new challenges – both on and off the pitch – her passion for sports only grew stronger. Even on days when the coach was unable to attend, Al Nasr would volunteer to help and share my experience with others. She loved training and playing games, and it was then she decided to become a football coach.

Al Nasr joined Qatar foundation Recreation Center, in 2021, as a player aiming to leave her mark, and as a coach eager to make a difference in the lives of young girls. This presented her with a challenge – merging the two roles – but it was a challenge she embraced, and the support provided by QF only reinforced Al Nasr's decision.

In the UK, her opportunities as a coach were limited. But here, at QF, Al Nasr faced with a world of possibilities. She has all the necessary facilities, resources, and time to further my development as a coach – and a player. It has been during this journey Al Nasr learned that passion and determination can turn a dream into reality.

As Qatar is a conservative country, with its own customs and traditions, some girls may find exercising a challenge, especially in public places. Traditionally, female athletes do not receive the same support as male athletes, and this has been one of the biggest challenges Al Nasr has faced.

It is for this reason Al Nasr believes that QF's provision of ladies-only sporting facilities and events, such as its Ladies Nights that have taken place in the Education City Stadium and Oxygen Park, help promote fitness and exercise among the female population in Qatar.

According to Al Nasr, there is no doubt that women face challenges related to their responsibilities as wives and mothers. However, today women can enjoy sports and involve our children at the same time. A great example is tennis player Serena Williams, who has been able to combine her position as a mother and an athlete, while encouraging her daughter to play the sport she loves.

“If I witnessed my mother playing a sport on television, I'd feel the same passion and aspire to be like her. So, it's crucial for us as mothers not to stop pursuing our passions, as by doing so, we inspire our children to pursue their dreams,” says Al Nasr.

“In the last three years, I have taken part in a variety of local football tournaments – and I think these are important offerings to progress sport in Qatar. QF and Volkswagen Middle East have launched an initiative that supports grassroots sports and amateur athletes, and programs like this will only help develop women's sports – and showcase our capabilities.

“I believe that women's sports are flourishing in Arab countries, especially in Qatar. But we must continue to encourage young players. There are still challenges ahead of us, but with support and determination, we can overcome these obstacles and inspire others. There is a bright future for women's sports in Qatar,” said Al Nasr.