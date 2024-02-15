Al Muraikhi Discusses Bilateral Ties With Ambassador Of Jordan

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the State of Qatar H E Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi. During the meeting, cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed.

