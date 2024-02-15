Minister Of Awqaf Meets Cambodian Minister

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem met yesterday with Senior Minister in Charge of Special Mission (Islamic Affairs) of the Kingdom of Cambodia H E Dr. Othsman Hassan and the accompanying delegation. During the meeting, they discussed topics of common concern.

