New Batch Of Experts Takes Oath At Ministry Of Justice

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: A new batch of experts took the legal oath yesterday at the Ministry of Justice as accredited experts before the judicial authorities in the State of Qatar, in accordance with the regulations outlined in law No. (16) of 2017, regularizing expertise works.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Justice stated that the registration certificate was handed over to the experts to embark on discharging their duties after they were registered in the rosters of experts at the Experts Department at the Ministry of Justice.

The new batch includes a contingent of expert national cadres in various specializations, including accounting, chemical, real estate valuation, finance, electronic engineering, and insurance.

In this context, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi congratulated the new experts on the occasion of their taking the legal oath, stressing the importance of the role of experts in their capacity as assistants to judges, and one of the pillars of achieving complete justice, based on their legal responsibility to demonstrate evidence regarding the technical aspects related to various cases, and the role that expert reports play in accelerating the issuance of judgments and adjudication of cases.

He noted that law No. (16) of 2017, regularizing expertise works have brought about a qualitative shift in the legal services of the judicial system, indicating that the Ministry of Justice will, within the procedures for activating the provisions of the law, prepare and fully qualify Qatari national cadres and expertise to benefit from them in meeting judicial needs.

Work will also be done to attract those with rare expertise to enhance the efficiency of expertise work in judicial authorities, and to provide the necessary technical expertise in various fields and specializations to achieve the goals that the Ministry seeks to achieve for Qatar's legal system to keep pace with the comprehensive renaissance that the country is witnessing in all fields.