QPHI, Zulal Wellness Resort Join Efforts To Offer Genomic Reports

Qatar Precision Health Institute, a national center for research under Qatar Foundation, and Zulal Wellness Resort, have inked a memorandum of understanding to inspire healthy lifestyles.

Under the agreement, QPHI will offer genomic wellness reports for clients of the resort, who will have the opportunity to leverage the findings to adopt sustainable lifestyle changes based on their genetic predispositions to certain diseases.

Zulal will collect the required test samples which QPHI will process at Qatar Biobank using Q-chip, the first Qatari gene technology developed in collaboration with the Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, Hamad Medical Corporation, and Sidra Medicine.

Commenting on the MoU, QPHI Community Outreach and Participant Recruitment Director Mohammed Al Dosari said the agreement contributes to further advancing QPHI's mission to translate genomic research into impactful healthcare services that improve people's health.

“The agreement with Zulal Wellness Resort marks another step in QPHI's journey and efforts to contribute to the wellbeing of people across Qatar and the region through practical and tangible actions,” Al Dosari said.

Stressing the importance of the partnership, Dr. Syed Ahmed, the medical director at the resort, said,“We are excited to unveil our partnership with QPHI. This collaboration underscores our dedication to pioneering health and wellness innovations and tailoring medical care to individual needs. Together, we aim to make groundbreaking strides that promise to enhance individual care globally.

“As we embark on this journey, our focus also extends to transforming how health is perceived in Qatar, which is emerging as a leader in health and wellness. The Zulal Wellness Resort, a premier and pioneer wellness destination in the Middle East, stands at the forefront of this mission, championing a new era in health and wellbeing,” he further added.

QPHI was conceptualized to leverage more than 10 years of valuable data collection, research, and ecosystem development accomplished by Qatar Biobank and Qatar Genome. The goal is to lead in preventing and curing health issues through personalized approaches, and consequently empower and enable precision health practices leading to healthy and vibrant communities.