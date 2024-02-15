Ooredoo Introduces New Visitor SIM Plus

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications provider, has announced the launch of the Visitor SIM Plus, the latest addition to its highly popular Visitor SIM portfolio. Designed to cater to the evolving needs of international travellers, the new SIM offers an exceptional combination of local data, call minutes, and global connectivity.

The Visitor SIM Plus is tailored for visitors seeking upgraded connectivity during their stay in Qatar, offering 10GB of local data, 100 local minutes and 25 international minutes, valid for 14 days. This new offering complements the existing Visitor SIM Go and Visitor SIM Pro options, ensuring that Ooredoo meets the diverse needs of all travellers.

Visitor SIMs can be conveniently purchased online via the Ooredoo website or upon arrival at Hamad International Airport from the Qatar Duty-Free Store, Ooredoo Kiosks located at Exits 2, 3, and 4 in the Arrivals Hall and the Day2Day Store in the Arrivals Hall.

Ooredoo is committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance the visitor experience in Qatar. These solutions make it easier for everyone to share their moments and stay connected with loved ones.