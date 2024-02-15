Qatar-India Bilateral Relations On Steady Rise: Indian Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul has expressed his delight on the visit of Prime Minister of India H E Narendra Modi to Qatar. The Indian PM arrived Doha on an official visit to Qatar yesterday. This is his second visit to Qatar - his last visit was in June 2016.

In a statement Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul said,“We are delighted that Prime Minister of India is visiting Qatar for the second time. There is great excitement among Indians living in Qatar for the visit. India and Qatar share historic and friendly relations and Prime Minister's visit will take the relationship to a higher trajectory.”

India-Qatar bilateral relationship has been steadily expanding in recent years by regular and substantive engagements between the two countries. India and Qatar commemorated 50 years of establishment of full diplomatic relations in 2023. Relations between both countries span across all domains such as political, trade, investment, energy, security, education, culture, and sports.

The two countries have strong trade relationship with a bilateral trade of about $19bn in 2022-23. Qatar is an important pillar of India's energy security. Recently QatarEnergy and Petronet LNG Ltd. signed a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement for supply of 7.5 MMTPA LNG for 20 years starting from 2028. Qatar is also an important source of foreign direct investments into India. More than 200 flights per week connect the two countries.

The Indian Ambassador added,“There are several strong pillars of India-Qatar bilateral relations including cultural and people-to-people ties as well as trade, investment, and energy partnership. The visit will give a boost to trade between both countries which was about $19bn in 2022-23. We also look forward to further increase in mutual investments. There have been several large investments by QIA into India recently. The recent LNG Agreement between both countries is important for India's energy security and there are several opportunities for enhancing this pillar including mutual investments in gas infrastructure.”

Over 835,000 strong and vibrant Indian community in Qatar is testament to the close people-to-people ties that continue to nurture the cultural bonds between the two countries. 20 schools and an Indian university are functioning in Qatar.

Talking about the Indian community, the Ambassador said,“Qatar is second home to more than 800,000 Indians and the closeness of both countries was clearly visible in the celebration by the community of Qatar's victory in AFC 2023 as well as the pride in the community on Qatar's great success in hosting FIFA World Cup 2022. Prime Minister's visit highlights the fraternal relations between the peoples of India and Qatar.”