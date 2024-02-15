'She Said Yes': Australia PM Anthony Albanese Engaged To Partner

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday announced his engagement to partner Jodie Haydon, posting a selfie photo of the couple with the caption \"She said yes\" on his social media platforms and Haydon first met at an event in Melbourne in early 2020 and appeared together during the campaign of the 2022 federal election, which Albanese won is the first prime minister to get engaged while in office, Australian media reported has accompanied Albanese on several official trips including Albanese's visit to the United States in October.

MENAFN15022024007365015876ID1107855381