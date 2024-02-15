Pollution Alert: Bangkok Urges Employees To Work From Home, Takes A Spot Among Top 10 Most Polluted Cities Of The World

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bangkok City issued a directive urging its employees to work from home to avoid harmful air pollution. Bangkok has been dealing with worsening air quality over the past few days as the Thai capital was shrouded under a layer of noxious haze on February 15 Wednesday, Bangkok governor, Chadchart Sittipunt said that all city employees would work from home on Thursday and Friday. Chadchart Sittipunt in a statement said, \"I would like to ask for cooperation from the BMA (Bangkok Metropolitan Administration) network of about 151 companies and organisations, both government offices and the private sector.\"

He further said that over 60,000 people were affected. The governor emphasised that at least 20 of Bangkok's 50 districts were expected to have unhealthy levels of PM2.5 particles. He also mentioned that the problem is expected to linger because of calm weather conditions. The air monitoring website IQAir ranked Bangkok among the list of top 10 most polluted cities in the world this morning. According to IQAir, adverse effects of such high levels of pollutants in the air could raise health concerns. One of the most dangerous, PM2.5 particles can enter the bloodstream -- were more than 15 times the World Health Organization's annual guideline value. The city authorities urged for cooperation from employers amid extremely high pollution levels. This measure was taken to help workers deal with the hazardous situation in the city that provides a living to 11 million people. The high level of pollution is expected to last until February 16. Meanwhile, air quality in Thailand regularly plummets in the early months of the year as smoke from stubble burning in the fields adds to industrial emissions and vehicle exhaust fumes. Adverse effects of pollution led at least two million people in Thailand to need medical treatment in 2023. The government of the state has vowed to make tackling air pollution a"national agenda" and a draft Clean Air Act was endorsed by the cabinet last month. Moreover, last month, a court in Chiang Mai had ordered the government to come up with an urgent plan to tackle air pollution within 90 days.(With inputs from AFP)

