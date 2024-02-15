Kerala: Two Months Since Inauguration, 'She Lodge' Yet To Be Operational In Kannur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur: The She Lodge, an all-female lodging facility to be operated by Kannur Corporation has not started functioning even after the inauguration in December 2023. The building is still under construction. The opposition is raising allegations that the inauguration was just a farce.

The inauguration was celebrated tremendously. The furniture

costs Rs. 80 lakhs, while the elevator costs Rs. 29 lakhs. The entire expense exceeds one crore. In December, the inauguration was conducted. However, till today it is not open. The aim was to provide safe accommodation for women arriving in the city, especially during the night. The building has four floors. Additionally, three of them feature dormitories. On the upper floor is a fitness centre.

A rent of Rs 3,000 for working women and Rs 1,500 for students will be charged at the facility, which is a dormitory system.

Deputy Mayor Adv. Indira P said, 'As the corporation has a lack of experience in operating such facilities, it will be entrusted to those who have experience in it. A tender is being held for that. It will be opened soon. There is an electricity connection, there is a water connection, there is no other problem."

A Women's Lodge is currently functioning at Thavakara under the Corporation. The women coming to the city will be relieved if She Lodge starts functioning without any delay.

