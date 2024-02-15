Allu Arjun To Attend Berlin Film Festival For Special Screening Of 'Pushpa: The Rise'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Icon star Allu Arjun is set to grace the Berlin Film Festival for a special screening of 'Pushpa: The Rise.' During his visit, he will engage with international filmmakers, producers, and market buyers, along with interacting with the international press.

The Pushpa franchise has already garnered immense success in countries like Russia, USA, Gulf, Australia, and the UK. Allu Arjun's presence at the Berlinale is expected to further elevate its global popularity.

The success of the 'Pushpa' franchise so far has been noteworthy. Despite its release during the pandemic, the first installment, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' emerged as a blockbuster hit, attracting audiences back to cinemas. The film received critical acclaim and even earned Allu Arjun and music composer Devi Sri Prasad National Awards for their contributions.

Continuing the story from its predecessor, Pushpa 2: The Rule promises to maintain the momentum with its stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Prakash Raj, among others. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film is expected to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.