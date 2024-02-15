Pondicherry To Kerala-7 Best Beaches In South India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South India has a breathtaking coastline filled with gorgeous beaches. Here are the seven most fabulous beaches in South India.

South India has a breathtaking coastline filled with gorgeous beaches. Here are the seven most fantastic beaches in South India.

Famous for its pristine sands and shallow waters, Kovalam Beach is a popular destination for both locals and tourists.

Alleppey Beach, also known as Alappuzha Beach, is famous for its picturesque setting, with a long stretch of golden sands lined with swaying palms and picturesque sunsets.

Gokarna is a laid-back beach town known for its pristine beaches and chilled-out vibe. Gokarna Beach is ideal for swimming and sunbathing.

Marina Beach is one of the longest urban beaches in the world, stretching for about 13 kilometres along the Bay of Bengal.



Mahabalipuram Beach is famous for its ancient shore temples and rock-cut sculptures, making it a unique destination for history buffs and beach lovers alike.



Marari Beach is a peaceful and serene stretch of coastline lined with swaying palms and traditional fishing villages.



Known for its dramatic cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea, Varkala Beach is visually stunning and offers opportunities for swimming and surfing.

