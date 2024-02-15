Lionel Messi Set To Start Inter Miami's Final Preseason Match, Confirms Coach Tata Martino

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Inter Miami's head coach, Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, has provided an update on Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of the final preseason fixture against Newell's Old Boys, Messi's boyhood club. Amid speculation surrounding Messi's participation after missing the Hong Kong Team match and playing a limited role against Japan's Vissel Kobe during the international tour, Martino confirmed that Messi is set to start the upcoming game.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Martino expressed his satisfaction with Messi's readiness for the preseason culmination. He stated in Spanish, "I am happy to confirm that he [Messi] is going to start because that is what we need to get him ready. In our talks with Leo, we discussed how he feels for tomorrow. It is important that he gets minutes as we get closer to the start of the season."

Martino emphasized the significance of Messi accumulating playing time in preparation for the upcoming season. He added, "Tomorrow for sure he will add minutes, and if everything goes as it is going, he will be in good shape for the beginning of the season."

Additionally, Martino addressed the status of midfielder Sergio Busquets, noting that he should be ready for the season opener next week against Real Salt Lake. However, Martino expressed caution, stating that he won't risk the veteran midfielder in the match against Old Boys. Busquets had sustained an ankle injury during the Vissel Kobe game, forcing him off the field after just 25 minutes of play.

