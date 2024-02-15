Naruto to One Piece-7 popular anime series to watch in India and where

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven popular anime series widely enjoyed in India and where you can watch them.

This thriller follows a high school student who gains the power to kill anyone whose name he writes in a mysterious notebook. It's available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

This series portrays humanity's battle to survive against Titans, massive humanoid beasts, in massive walled cities. Netflix and Crunchyroll provide it.

This anime follows Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they search for the legendary treasure known as One Piece. It's available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

This long-running story follows Naruto Uzumaki, a teenage ninja who wants to rule his tribe and be the strongest. Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu stream it.

Setting in a future where most people have "Quirks," this anime follows Izuku Midoriya, a young boy training to be a hero. Netflix and Crunchyroll have it.

A popular animation about Goku and his pals defending Earth from terrible enemies and searching for the Dragon Balls. Netflix and Crunchyroll provide it.

Set in Taisho-era Japan, this series follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who becomes a demon slayer after demons slaughter his family. You can watch it on Netflix and Crunchyroll.