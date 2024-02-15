Farmers Call For Bharat Bandh On February 16; What's Open, What's Closed?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), in conjunction with central trade unions, has declared a nationwide Gramin Bharat Bandh (rural shutdown) on February 16, urging farmers and like-minded organizations to join the protest. This move comes amid ongoing farmer protests, with hundreds marching from Punjab halted at the Haryana border near Ambala.

The day-long strike, scheduled from 6 am to 4 pm, is anticipated to impact transportation, agricultural activities, MNREGA rural works, private offices, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions. However, emergency services, ambulance operations, newspaper distribution, marriage ceremonies, medical shops, and students attending board exams are expected to operate normally.

The primary demands of the farmers include a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, reinforcement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), reinstatement of the old pension scheme, and pension and social security for all workers in formal and informal sectors.

The SKM has submitted a list of demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including MSP based on the Swaminathan formula, procurement assurance, debt waiver, no increase in electricity tariff, and free 300 units of power for farming, among others.

Despite the ongoing protests, farmers continue their 'Dilli Chalo' movement, camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana, with plans to march towards Delhi. In preparation for the potential influx of protestors, the Delhi Police has ordered over 30,000 tear gas shells. The Gramin Bharat Bandh is a collective effort by farmers to voice their grievances and press the government for policy changes in favor of their demands.

