EPIC Foundation Unveils 1St Designed In-India Education Tablet Powered By Bharatgpt

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With the release of the brand-new Android tablet, which is driven by BharatGPT and has a MediaTek chipset for efficiency, India is experiencing a taste of the AI boom. With its emphasis on government schools nationwide, the MILKYWAY tablet aims to penetrate the education sector and provides a plethora of AI-centric capabilities. The Android tablet is stylish, has two cameras on its sides, and operates on the operating system.

The tablet's manufacturer is concentrating on a number of factors, such as making the gadget easily repairable and employing environmentally friendly components. If that's still not enough, this inexpensive tablet will soon have AI functions. The manufacturer also emphasizes that by making the tablet simple to fix, you may get it serviced without having to pay a lot of money.

A MediaTek CPU with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage powers the MILKWAY tablet. It has an 8-inch HD display and is connected by Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi. It has a 5100mAh battery and Android 13 out of the box. For video calls, it sports a 5MP front camera and an 8MP back camera.

This tablet's AI capability comes from BharatGPT, which functions as ChatGPT's Indian avatar. According to the business, the virtual assistant may provide students with a variety of tools, including chat, video, and audio assistance. They may also use the real-time speech translation tool that it offers. The first year's worth of these features are free; thereafter, there will be varying membership costs.

It will be interesting to see how beneficial AI is for pupils, given the MILKYWAY tablet places a lot of focus on it. Since the tablet hasn't been released on the market, we can't assign a price to it.

AI is moving into our phones, laptops and even wireless earbuds, so tablets were understandably going to get their share of AI and this device could be a start of bigger things to come.