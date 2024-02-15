IND Vs ENG, 3Rd Test: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Dhoni To Become 2Nd Highest Six-Hitter For India In Tests

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rohit Sharma surpasses Mahendra Singh Dhoni's tally of 78 sixes in Test cricket by hitting his 79th six, securing the second position for the highest six-hitter for India in Tests. Virender Sehwag currently holds the top spot with 91 sixes in Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma is just three runs away from a splendid century, marking a wicketless session for India – a rare occurrence in this series for either side. The duo of Jadeja and Rohit showcased brilliance by adding 92 runs in this session, skillfully negating the threatening spells from Anderson and Wood. As the pitch levelled out, they capitalised on the conditions.

The second hour of the session remained uneventful, demanding hard work from England under the scorching sun. Anticipate a continuation of similar conditions until the second new ball becomes available. With the batting conditions at their prime, India aims to maximize their advantage and post a substantial total.

