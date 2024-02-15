8.42% CAGR Growth In Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market By End-User (Commercial, Residential, And Utility) And Region - Forecast To 2027 | Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar photovoltaic (PV) market

size is expected to grow by USD 47.16 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of

8.42% during the forecast period.

By End-user, the

commercial segment

will be significant during the forecast period. Commercial buildings, with high daily power consumption from fossil fuels and backup diesel generators, face rising electricity costs due to carbon taxes in countries like China. To enhance economic competitiveness and environmental responsibility, solar photovoltaic systems offer an alternative power source in the non-residential sector.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Photovoltaic Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 47.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth

2022-2023(%) 7.81 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Vietnam, and Germany

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. ABB Ltd., All Earth Renewables, Canadian Solar Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EMMVEE SOLAR, First Solar Inc., Hanwha Corp., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sharp Corp., SMA Solar Technology AG, Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., Tongwei Co. Ltd., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd., and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Major Companies and Key Offerings:



ABB Ltd.: The company offers residential photovoltaic system. Canadian Solar Inc.: The company offers Solar module and inverter.

By Geography ,

APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the growth during the forecast period. Some of the key countries that are significantly contributing to the growth of the market in APAC include

China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea. China is one of the most dominating markets

in the APAC region. Factors such as the rising number of residential installations are expected to fuel the growth of the market in countries such as India and China.

The industry is experiencing exponential growth driven by several key factors. Sunshine is harnessed through photovoltaic cells, converting light energy into electrons, which generate electricity without moving parts or emissions. Silicon atoms within photovoltaic cells capture photons, initiating the energy conversion process. Technology advancements have significantly improved energy prices, making it increasingly cost-effective. Moreover, financial support and favorable consumer and regulatory predisposition towards clean energy sources bolster the commercial outlook. As a result, the sector is witnessing heightened product acceptance, with abundant resource availability further fueling its expansion. With continuous innovation and investment, the future of the industry looks promising.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) exhibits immense industry potential with escalating demand is driven by increasing awareness of environmental concerns and the pursuit of sustainable energy sources. Regulatory measures aimed at reducing carbon emissions further bolster growth, aligning with government renewable energy goals and installation targets. Asset and financial leveraging coupled with subsidies enhance accessibility to solutions, fostering efficient power generation and encouraging large-scale applications. Technology developments and research & development operations drive innovation and manufacturing precision, optimizing crystalline solar photovoltaic (PV) production. The forecast period anticipates robust solar deployment rates, spurred by new product developments and standardized product methods, shaping the corporate landscape and propelling the solar industry towards optimization and sustainable growth.

