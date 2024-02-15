(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

footwear market

is

estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 5.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by

USD

133.09 billion.

The market has been segmented by type, product, distribution channel, and region. By

Product (Non-athletic footwear and

Athletic footwear), the non-athletic footwear segment is the largest product segment in the global footwear market.

The types of footwear included in this segment are formal/work, fashion, and casual. The increasing fashion consciousness of consumers and the rising popularity of trendy shoes among men and kids are the main factors propelling the demand for non-athletic footwear. Additionally, the availability of high-quality footwear products at affordable costs is driving up demand for private-label footwear brands. Furthermore, the global market for high-end non-athletic footwear is expanding quickly. The increase in global disposable income of the populace is primarily responsible for the rise in demand for high-end non-athletic footwear. Consumers with high discretionary incomes have more purchasing power and are able to spend more on high-end fashion items like footwear. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Footwear Market

Report Coverage Details Page number 181 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 133.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.73 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France



End-user Outlook



Women



Men

Children

Distribution Channel Outlook



Online Offline

Design and material innovations leading to product premiumization have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. This study also identifies the increasing demand for customization as one of the prime reasons driving the growth during the next few years.

However, the rising labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices might hamper the market growth.



Adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, ECCO USA Inc., FILA Holdings Corp., GEOX Spa, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Li Ning Co. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, New Balance Athletics Inc, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VALENTINO Spa, VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. are among some of the major market participants.



The report forecasts growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027.



Geography





APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

During the forecast period, APAC is expected to contribute 36% to the development.

Owing to people's rising disposable incomes, growing desire and rising health awareness, the market in APAC is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the top three revenue-generating countries in the APAC industry. As Chinese consumers are spending more money on fashion items , China is the most significant. Two of the world's most numerous nations, China and India, accounted for 36.32% of the world's population in 2016. Additionally, most shoes for daily use and casual wear, is readily accessible to the general public. Therefore, due

to these factors, the market in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The global sector continues to expand, driven by various factors including advertising efforts by leading brands. Demand for athletic footwear is on the rise due to increased participation in sports and fitness activities, while concerns about lifestyle-related health issues such as stress and obesity emphasize the importance of comfortable and supportive shoes. Consumers are increasingly seeking style that aligns with athleisure-oriented lifestyles. Moreover, there's a growing emphasis on sustainability, with brands focusing on eco-friendly materials to address concerns about non-biodegradable materials. Initiatives like those by the U.S. Department of the Interior underscore the importance of environmental stewardship in the industry's growth.

In the competitive industry, labor-intensive industry relies heavily on skilled workers for production. Manufacturers strategically utilize land resources for factories, considering accessibility to lower-cost countries for outsourcing labor. Labor costs greatly impact pricing strategies, influencing consumer affordability. Seamless material supply chains ensure timely production, while emphasis on environmental protection drives sustainable practices. Designs cater to diverse activities like running, walking, and gymming, demanding comfortable shoes with flexibility and traction. Manufacturers prioritize durability and performance to meet consumer demands. Global trends indicate a shift towards eco-friendly materials and ethical manufacturing, reflecting consumer values. In this dynamic sector, innovation and adaptability remain paramount for success.

The tactical footwear market is

estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% between 2021

and 2026. The size is forecast to increase by USD 526.77 million. The online footwear market is

estimated to grow

at a

CAGR of 8.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size is forecast to increase by

USD 34.03 billion.



