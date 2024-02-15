Directed Energy Weapons Market Growth In The UK

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market expansion through significant investment in military system development programs

European countries have strong Air Forces, which are more inclined toward procuring directed energy weapons to strengthen their position. The Navy of these countries has been focusing on directed energy weapons for the last few years. They have made significant investments in developing directed energy weapons in naval applications. The growth of the directed energy weapons market in Europe is fueled by the recent terrorist attacks in different parts of Europe.

Download PDF Brochure @



The defense industry in the UK is renowned for developing world-class military capabilities in terms of both defense equipment and services. The UK government has introduced various reforms to maintain a considerable defense budget, despite defense cuts in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Ask for Free Sample @



UK has made significant investments in directed energy weapons. The government in the country is focusing on modernizing its directed energy weapons capabilities. The UK Ministry of Defense has developed a high-energy laser weapon under the Directed Energy Weapon Capability Demonstrator (DEWCD) project, worth USD 49 million. This is expected to lead to increased demand for high-energy lasers in the UK.

Increased use of non-lethal weapons by the homeland security department due to an increase in illegal protests and demonstrations marks the growth of the directed energy weapons market in the country.

In July 2019, the UK Government announced that it would invest USD 180 million to develop laser and radiofrequency directed energy weapons.

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ...