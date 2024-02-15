Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Rune-X, A Rune Integration Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 15, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Rune-X, a Rune Integration Platform

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Rune-X, a versatile rune integration platform. Rune-X is a platform that offers a myriad of services including a rune launcher, rune trading market, index query, batch mint tools and more. With this integration, OKX Wallet users can now effortlessly access these comprehensive tools and services via web extension, expanding their ability to interact with and trade runes.



This announcement comes after OKX Wallet added support for Stamps (SRC-20) on February 14, enabling users to view and transfer the SRC-20 Bitcoin inscriptions standard on both web and the OKX app. Stamps, or SRC-20 tokens, are digital collectibles stored on the Bitcoin blockchain. Part of an emerging protocol called Secure Tradeable Art Maintained Securely (STAMPS), SRC-20 transforms Bitcoin into a more versatile platform capable of supporting a wider range of applications.



Following the SRC-20 integration, OKX Wallet plans to incorporate the Atomicals (ARC-20), Doginals (DRC-20) and Rune Alpha inscription standards in the coming weeks. OKX Marketplace will also integrate the ARC-20 and DRC-20 standards, giving millions of users the ability to buy and sell DRC-20 and ARC-20 inscriptions with zero fees. After the Bitcoin halving, OKX Marketplace will enable support for Runes.



