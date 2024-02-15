Remembering The Past And Honoring The Present, Deborah Martin & Erik Wøllo Release KINISHBA On Spotted Peccary Music

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover art by Elisabeth Østensvik, Kinishba engages the listener in a transformative experience.

Kinishba is named for an ancient pueblo on the White Mountain Apache Reservation.

For Martin and Wøllo, Kinishba is“the house of the ancestors.”

Melodic Ambient Electronic Shamanic Sounds: KINISHBA Releasing February 16th, 2024, with a Bandcamp Listening Party on February 15

- Deborah MartinPORTLAND, OR, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Esteemed Spotted Peccary artists Deborah Martin and Erik Wøllo reunite with their daring and vibrant release Kinishba , the follow-up to their dynamic 2009 album Between Worlds, which initiated listeners to another time and place, honoring the Apache people and the sacred nature of Native American culture. On March 16th, ambient electronic music fans can buy the CD, or enjoy Kinishba on their platform of choice at or on Bandcamp.“The excitement and wonder of working together on Between Worlds is as strong today as it was a few years ago," reflects Martin. "Kinishba became for us a pathway of continuing to honor the Apache and American Indian culture. These profound insights and deep experiences will always be a part of us, melding into these enduring legacies.”Wøllo continues, adding his part of the recollection, "I think we both felt that these ideas needed to be continued, there was more to explore. Kinishba emerged into something very unique and authentic."Like its predecessor, Kinishba birthed from many years of study, on-site research, recordings, and collaborations with a variety of Apache tribal members, most notably Edgar Perry - who was a significant contributor to the preservation of Apache traditions. This new release entwines the electronic ambient sound that Martin and Wøllo are known for with traditional tribal instrumentation throughout, highlighting these collaborations.“Burial Ground” opens with Martin's ethereal refrain:“Here I am, Here I stay,” an honoring song for those who have gone before us. From its austere beginnings, the track swells into the hypnotic as Leno Edwards, Alfredo Way and Edgar Perry add drums and vocals of an Apache Crown dance. Martin's voice soars with theirs over a lush bed of Wøllo's synthesizer for the composition's riveting finale. On“Fort Apache Meadowlarks,” Wøllo's euphoric guitar glides over a tapestry of Martin's pueblo shakers, Taos drum loops and vocalizations. The entire work features these powerful sonic realizations engaging the listener in a transformative experience.For Martin and Wøllo, Kinishba is“the house of the ancestors,” the inspiration for this latest work about honoring those who came before, and the healing power of ceremony. Kinishba, named for an abandoned pueblo on the White Mountain Apache Reservation, is a reflection on this theme, a vivid collection of 10 pieces that open a respectful, authentic window into remembrance ceremonies of the Apache people.Mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary PNW Studios, Kinishba is available as a CD with a six panel digipak and a 16 page multicolor booklet, as well as for streaming and downloading, including high resolution studio master formats. Cover art by Elisabeth Østensvik, the booklet and album's dynamic graphic design is by Daniel Pipitone, Spotted Peccary Studios NE.Spotted Peccary Music will host a Bandcamp Listening Party & live chat with Martin and Wøllo this Thursday February 15th at 5 p.m. Pacific time to listen to and discuss the new collaboration with fans and media. During the listening party, fans who purchase the album will be entered to win a beautiful 11 x 17 inch Kinishba poster and a black Kinishba T-shirt. Fans can also purchase Kinishba merchandise at Bandcamp and in the label's online store at:Kinishba will live stream throughout the day of release on Spotted Peccary's 24/7/365 streaming channel SPMLive atFor artist interviews, review copies, or promotional requests, please contact Beth Ann Hilton via ...Tracklist:1. Burial Ground05:422. Creation Story 05:183. Kinishba05:504. Voices of Nature03:505. Fort Apache Meadowlarks05:336. Heart of the Warrior04:537. Prayer Song04:408. Nature's Paths05:139. Mountain Spirit05:4210. Life Spiral05:35Buy / Listen Links:Music Streaming Smartlink:Spotted Peccary Album Page:Bandcamp:Spotify:Amazon:About Deborah Martin:A top-selling award-winning artist on the Spotted Peccary Music label, Deborah Martin continues pursuing her passion of exploring the depths of thematic composition through the process of creative layering of structured studio recorded compositions and live recordings of instruments, blending them into a world of ambient electronic expression. Her music sensibilities enable her to combine scenic melodies, rich symphonic sounds and rhythmic structures to recreate the delicate balance of life in its many surroundings. Deborah's releases include Under the Moon, Deep Roots Hidden Water, Ancient Power, Convergence, Tibet, Anno Domini, Between Worlds, Etched Into Memory (EP), Eye of the Wizard, The Silence Of Grace, Hemispherica Portalis (Portal of 1000 Years), and Chaos In Premonition.About Erik Wøllo:Erik Wøllo was born in Hemsedal, Norway (1961), and his musical experience covers a wide range of styles, but he is most known for his unique and personal electronic ambient music. He creates music that is both lyrical and rhythmic, successfully integrating elements of pop, rock and classical, as well as ethnic and electronic ambient music styles. During the last decade, he has produced solo albums at his own“Wintergarden Studio” in Norway which have been released on the Spotted Peccary / Wanderings record labels. His releases such as Guitar Nova, Wind Journey, Emotional Landscapes, Blue Sky Red Guitars, and Elevations have all been very well received, often finding their way onto“Best of the Year Lists” in places like Amazon, NPR Radio, and among a large and loyal audience with many listeners all over the world.About Spotted Peccary Music:Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America's finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Explore more than 200 titles and 50 artists released over 38 years of excellence at and

Beth Hilton

Spotted Peccary Music

+1 310-560-8390

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Now available for pre-order, KINISHBA from Spotted Peccary Music