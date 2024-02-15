Vaibhav Tatwawadi On How Real Army Commandos Helped Him Prep For ‘Article 370’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, who will be seen sharing screen space with actresses Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani in 'Article 370', spoke about how real Army commandos helped him prepare for his character in the forthcoming film.

The actor said of the training he underwent: "It was a great learning experience working with the trained commandos who had served in the Army. They taught us the authentic way of handling weapons.”

Vaibhav, who made his Marathi debut in 2014 with Santosh Manjrekar's 'Surajya' and stepped into Bollywood in 2015 with the Hindi adult comedy film 'Hunterrr', added:“Even during the film shoot, they helped me with my body language. Today, when I see the action sequences, I am very happy and satisfied."

The trailer of 'Article 370' was launched last week. It showcases Yami's character reflecting on the state of Kashmir, pained by the events in the region. The viewers are soon thrown into the action set-piece consisting of blasts and violence and separatists making inflammatory speeches.

In December last year, the Supreme Court had upheld the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. The film's trailer, which also has Priyamani, offers glimpses of how Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in response to the dire situation of Kashmir.

'Article 370' will be released on February 23. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar.

