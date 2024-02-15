Man Found Dead At Delhi’S Rain Basera

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) An unidentified man was found dead, with injuries marks on body, at a 'rain basera' (nigh shelter) in southeast Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

Sharing the details, the official said that on Wednesday, a police control room (PCR) call was received in which, the caller, also the caretaker of 'rain basera' established by Delhi Government at Ring Road Sarai Kale Khan, told police that an unknown person who was residing there for last two months was not waking up.

Upon reaching the spot, the victim was found dead.

The caretaker also said that five days ago, the man had met with an accident but they did not report to the police as he got medical care without informing any one.

"A case under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Sunlight Colony police station and a probe has been initiated," said a senior police official.

"The deceased is a vagabond and efforts are being made to trace his family members," the official added.

