Industrial production in Eurozone, EU sees sturdiest growth since August 2022

(MENAFN) According to Eurostat data released on Wednesday, industrial production in both the euro area and the EU experienced their most substantial growth since August 2022 in December 2023.



Contrary to market expectations of a 0.2 percent decline, industrial output in the single-currency zone and the 27-member bloc surged by 2.6 percent month-on-month.



The December figure for the Eurozone, which saw a revised increase of 0.4 percent in November, showcased this significant growth trend.



"Industrial production in the euro area in December 2023, compared with November 2023, grew by 20.5 percent for capital goods, by 0.5 percent for durable consumer goods, by 0.3 percent for energy and by 0.2 percent for non-durable consumer goods, while production fell by 1.2 percent for intermediate goods," it declared.



According to Eurostat, among member states with available data, Ireland experienced the most significant monthly growth in industrial production at 23.5 percent, followed by the Netherlands at 6.6 percent, and Denmark at 5.6 percent. Conversely, Slovenia, Croatia, and Finland recorded the highest monthly decreases at 7.4 percent, 4.3 percent, and 2.7 percent, respectively.



On an annual basis, industrial output increased by 1.2 percent in both the euro area and the EU.



However, the annual average industrial production for 2023 declined by 2.4 percent in the euro area and 2 percent in the 27-member bloc.



It's worth noting that the Eurozone (EA19) comprises member states that use the euro as their currency, while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

