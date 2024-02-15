UNRWA Expresses Gratitude To Jordan For Ongoing Support

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra) - The Director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Jordan, Olaf Becker, conveyed his appreciation and gratitude to the Jordanian government for its unwavering support to the agency.He specifically acknowledged the recent exemption granted by Jordan, relieving UNRWA from the textbook costs for the years spanning 2019 to 2023, totaling JD4 million.His remarks came during a meeting with Rafiq Khirfan, Director-General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA), where discussions revolved around various aspects of UNRWA's operations in the Kingdom.Acknowledging the challenging circumstances surrounding UNRWA, especially with the suspension of 16 donor countries due to allegations against 12 employees linked to the events of October 7, both parties emphasized the crucial role played by UNRWA, particularly in Gaza.They highlighted the adverse impact that the suspension of donor support would have on the provision of essential humanitarian aid desperately needed by the affected populations.Khirfan commended UNRWA for its unwavering commitment to delivering services to Palestinian refugees amidst significant challenges.