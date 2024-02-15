6Th World Paramotor Slalom Championships Ends

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage and attendance of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and the presence of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit, the Qatar Air Sports Committee, affiliated with the Joint Special Forces, concluded the 6th World Paramotor Slalom Championships, which began on February 3, 2024, in Lusail City.

During the ceremony, there was a special performance by the Polish Flying Dragon team, as well as a night airshow by the Qatar Air Sports Committee's aerobatics team.

At the end of the ceremony, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense honored the winning teams with the top positions. The Qatari team was awarded second place globally in the championship. He also inaugurated the Qatar Air Sports Committee Museum.

The ceremony was attended by several senior officers, officials, and ambassadors of friendly and sisterly countries.