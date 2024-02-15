Storytel Interim Report Q4, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Storytel continued its transformation journey and delivered yet another strong quarter to conclude 2023", says Johannes Larcher, CEO, Storytel. Financial Highlights Q4 Fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022

Streaming revenue up 16% to 858 (742) MSEK; or 14% at constant exchange rates (CER)

Group revenue increased by 9% to 946 (867) MSEK



Adjusted Gross profit up 20% to 387 (322) MSEK, equaling a margin of 40.9% (37.2%)



Gross profit was down 24% to 246 (322) MSEK

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 62% to 86 (53) MSEK, equaling a margin of 9.1% (6.1%)



EBITDA was -12 (36) MSEK

Adjusted Operating profit of -8 (-32) MSEK, and -680 (-50) MSEK including IACs

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to -9.34 (-1.30) SEK

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital amounted to -25 (12) MSEK Operational cash flow amounted to 47 (12) MSEK January - December 2023 compared to the period January - December 2022

Streaming revenue grew 12% to 3,242 (2,888) MSEK; or 9% at constant exchange rates

Group revenue increased by 9% to 3,489 (3,200) MSEK, or 10% when excluding Russia



Adjusted EBITDA increased by 169% to 248 (92) MSEK, equaling a margin of 7.1% (2.9%)



EBITDA was 150 (-68) MSEK

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to -10.63 (-5.68) SEK

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital amounted to 96 (-116) MSEK Operational cash flow amounted to 90 (-139) MSEK Other Highlights Q4

Storytel recognized Items Affecting Comparability (IACs) of 672 MSEK, following the sharpened focus on profitability. Of these IACs, 465 MSEK relate to non-cash impairment charges on goodwill attributed to Audiobooks

Storytel launched a strategic partnerships with the Dutch telecom operator KPN, which has already been driving meaningful subscriber acquisition in The Netherlands Highlights after the end of the quarter

Storytel announced an efficiency optimization initiative that will be implemented during the first quarter of 2024, including a 13% reduction in workforce

Storytel upgraded its mid-term targets to reach group revenues of around 4.5 BSEK in 2026 with a streaming revenue CAGR of 10-12%, an adjusted EBITDA margin of above 15%, and an operational cash flow of above 10% of revenue



In 2024, Storytel expects to deliver group revenue growth around 10% with an adjusted EBITDA margin of above 12% and operational cash flow above 7% of revenue

Storytel Books and Nextory reached an agreement to distribute Storytel Books' titles on Nextory's platform as of 1 February 2024 Storytel extended the existing revolving credit facility (RCF) until 2 April 2025 and reduced the facility to 750 MSEK, at otherwise unchanged terms

Table 1 Key Performance Indicators



TSEK Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023

YTD 2022 YTD 2023 Streaming Total















Revenue 742,283 742,081 798,881 842,407 858,209

2,887,763 3,241,579 Revenue excl Russia 742,374 742,081 798,881 842,407 858,209

2,848,329 3,241,579 Adjusted Gross profit 304,594 317,067 344,949 366,414 373,795

1,210,037 1,402,226 Adjusted Gross margin 41.0

% 42.7

% 43.2

% 43.5

% 43.6

%

41.9

% 43.3

% Gross profit 304,594 317,067 344,949 366,414 246,503

1,174,469 1,274,934 Avg. Paying Subscribers (thousands) 2,036' 2,041' 2,055' 2,144' 2,201'

2,046' 2,111' ARPU (SEK/month) 122 121 130 131 130

118 128

















Streaming Nordics 1















Revenue 498,336 496,630 543,765 571,625 573,674

1,919,046 2,185,694 Adjusted Gross profit 184,767 200,992 227,364 241,027 243,380

740,789 912,764 Adjusted Gross margin 37.1

% 40.5

% 41.8

% 42.2

% 42.4

%

38.6

% 41.8

% Gross profit 184,767 200,992 227,364 241,027 186,564

717,199 855,947 Avg. Paying Subscribers (thousands) 1,132' 1,125' 1,122' 1,169' 1,183'

1,100' 1,150' ARPU (SEK/month) 147 147 162 163 162

145 158

















Streaming Non-Nordics















Revenue 243,947 245,451 255,117 270,782 284,535

968,717 1,055,885 Revenue excl Russia 244,038 245,451 255,117 270,782 284,535

929,284 1,055,885 Adjusted Gross profit 119,828 116,075 117,585 125,387 130,415

469,248 489,462 Adjusted Gross margin 49.1

% 47.3

% 46.1

% 46.3

% 45.8

%

48.4

% 46.4

% Gross profit 119,828 116,075 117,585 125,387 59,939

457,271 418,986 Avg. Paying Subscribers (thousands) 904' 916' 933' 975' 1,018'

946' 961' ARPU (SEK/month) 90 89 91 93 93

85 92

















Books















Revenue 193,069 130,083 128,668 139,970 170,946

646,572 569,667 Adjusted Gross profit 85,141 68,472 67,525 65,098 94,799

329,641 295,894 Adjusted Gross margin 44.1

% 52.6

% 52.5

% 46.5

% 55.5

%

51.0

% 51.9

% Gross profit 85,141 68,472 67,525 65,098 85,015

329,641 286,110

















Group total 2















Revenue 866,663 796,293 851,070 895,758 946,099

3,200,382 3,489,220 Adjusted Gross profit 322,377 315,501 333,183 351,869 387,221

1,248,713 1,388,954 Adjusted Gross margin 37.2

% 39.6

% 39.1

% 39.3

% 40.9

%

39.0

% 39.8

% Gross profit 322,377 315,501 333,183 351,869 245,593

1,213,145 1,247,326

1) Streaming revenue includes all of Storytel Norway's revenue.

2) In the consolidated accounts, Storytel Norway is reported in accordance with the equity method. As a result, the Streaming revenue listed in Table 1 is higher than in the consolidated statement of accounts in order to provide a more accurate figure for average revenue per subscriber. Please see Note 5 for additional details.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

The information was provided, through the agency of the above contact person, at the time stated in this press release, by Cision.

For more information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof, Head of Investor Relations, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 76 535 26 74

Email: [email protected]

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 735 33 17 70

Email: [email protected]

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime.

The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets, with focus on ten core markets: the five Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Turkey, Poland, Bulgaria, and the USA. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

The following files are available for download:

Year-end report 2023 - Storytel AB publ - Feb 15 2024