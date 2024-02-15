Kindred continues their support for Women in Tech and the theme 'Connect, Create, Innovate'

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) supports Women in Tech for the eight consecutive year and will participate 17 April at the Waterfront Congress Center as Co-Creating Partner. This year's theme 'Connect, Create, Innovate' with the underlying theme 'Crafting Tech with Human Essence' will highlight the importance of how every byte of code can carry traces of human essence. Women In Tech Sweden has since it began in 2014 grown into a community, a platform and a movement and is now the biggest tech conference in Scandinavia.

"The mission of Women in Tech is to inspire women to choose a career in technology - and to keep those already in the industry which is as equal important. Being a part of this event and supporting this mission is very important for us at Kindred Group. There is a reason why we keep on supporting Women in Tech Sweden - the networking, the conversations and the face to face-meetings are invaluable and something we at Kindred truly enjoy," says Prachi Arya, Talent Aquisition Tech Development and Women in Tech-general at Kindred Group.

"It is so important that we do this together, that we long-term prioritize building teams with a higher diversity of perspectives. Because we know that it helps us develop better and smarter services and products. That's why we are so pleased that Kindred is once again with us as a loyal partner on the journey towards a more inclusive industry," says Åsa Johansen, Director Women in Tech.

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

[email protected]

+46 72 165 15 17

The following files are available for download: