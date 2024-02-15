Arrests Made In Kelvin Kiptum’S Death After Father Claims 4 Strangers Visited Marathoner Before His Death

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Arrests have been made in Kelvin Kiptum's death after his father Samson Cheruiyot claimed that four strangers came looking for a marathon world recorder at his home before his fatal car crash.

The Kenyan police confirmed four unidentified men had been detained after Cheruiyot demanded a thorough investigation.

"The four were taken to Elgeyo Marakwet for further investigations," said Keiyo South Sub County commandant Abdullahi Dahir was quoted as saying by K24 TV. "They all come from Uasin Gishu County.”

The 24-year-old Kenyan long-distance runner and the marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana died in a road traffic accident on Sunday. Kiptum was driving a Toyota Premio with two passengers on board- Garvais and a lady identified as Sharon Kosgey heading to Eldoret.

At the Chicago Marathon in October 2023, Kiptum smashed the world record for marathon distance set by Kenyan superstar Eliud Kipchoge, finishing in a time of two hours and thirty-five seconds (2:00:35).

With records of 2:01:53 in the 2022 Valencia Marathon, 2:01:25 in the London Marathon, and 2:00:35 in the Chicago Marathon last year, Kiptum holds three of the seven fastest marathon times ever set.

