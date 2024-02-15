Bihar Crowned Champions At Sub Jr National Rugby Sevens C’Ships

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 15 (IANS) Bihar's sub-junior boys and girls team stamped their authority once again as they emerged winners for the third time in a row at the Sub Junior National Rugby Sevens Championships, held here at IIT-Gandhinagar.

The sub-junior Boys continued their winning streak by beating Odisha 35-0 in a one-sided affair. The girls team followed suit by beating Odisha 5-0. This completes the treble for the state of Bihar as both the boys and the girls team came out on top over two days of extensive competition.

“Congratulations to the boys and girls from Bihar for yet again winning a Gold at the National Sub-Junior Championships. The 2024 Sub-Junior National Championships saw a total of 25 states who compete at the highest level here at IIT Gandhinagar. IIT Gandhinagar were excellent hosts and facilitated fabulous conditions both on and off the playing field. Congratulations to every team, nothing makes Rugby India happier than to see children enjoying the game of Rugby.

"This is where it all starts; this is where all our senior national players have started and we hope that this is just the beginning for these U14 players and the they go from strength to strength and make the country proud. Our thanks to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sports Authority of India, Gujarat Rugby, and all our sponsors for their constant support.” said Rahul Bose, President, Rugby India at the end of another successful national level championship.

Earlier in the competition, the girls' team from Bihar beat Maharashtra 25-0 in the first semi-finals and the boys beat Rajasthan 5-0. The other semifinals were played between Kerala and Odisha with the boys from Odisha edged out on top with a slim margin of 5-0. The 2nd girl's semifinal was played between Rajasthan and Odisha where Odisha marked their place in the finals with a final score of 5-0.

Rajasthan came third in the Boys category beating Kerala 15-0 whilst Maharashtra beat Rajasthan 5-0 in the 3rd / 4th place match in the girl's category.

The tournament was held by the Indian Rugby Football Union (Rugby India) in association with the Rugby Football Association of Gujarat Rugby over 2 days with a total participation of 24 teams in the U14 Girls category and 25 teams in the U14 Boys category.

All participating state teams at the event have successfully completed a round of inter-district competitions within their respective states.

