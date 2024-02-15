Lincoln Green Solicitors Provides Legal Assistance For Timeshare Claims

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Independent Legal Firm

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lincoln Green Solicitors, a leading legal firm, proudly offers dedicated support for individuals affected by mis-sold timeshares in the UK. With over 600,000 timeshare owners in the country, many are burdened by the financial strain of annual maintenance fees for properties they no longer use.For those ensnared by timeshare developers' misleading promises, Lincoln Green Solicitors stands as a beacon of justice. The firm recognises the challenges faced by owners desperate to dispose of their timeshare liabilities, often told by resorts that termination is impossible. These contracts, designed to extend liabilities beyond the present owner's lifetime, become a pressing concern for families inheriting the burden.Lincoln Green Solicitors' mission is to empower victims of mis-sold timeshares. They understand the frustration and financial drain associated with these situations. Their dedicated team is ready to assist individuals in reclaiming their serenity.Lincoln Green Solicitors offers specialised timeshare claims advisors committed to guiding clients through compensation recovery. The firm emphasises its ability to handle issues related to specific companies known for mis-selling timeshares, including Club La Costa, Azure Group Claims, Monster Travel, Eze Group, Resort Properties, and Silverpoint.The prevalence of scams targeting desperate owners underscores the need for a reliable legal partner. Lincoln Green Solicitors is poised to champion the cause of those who have fallen victim to mis-selling practices within the timeshare industry, providing expert assistance and pursuing justice on behalf of affected individuals.For more information, visit the Lincoln Green Solicitors website or call 0 300 303 3819.About Lincoln Green Solicitors: Established in 2018, Lincoln Green Solicitors emerged as an independent legal firm in Milton Keynes, building on years of experience within Heald Solicitors. Specialising in recovering funds for mis-selling victims, the firm gained FCA authorisation to operate autonomously. Committed to clients' best interests, Lincoln Green offers a secure alternative to claims management companies , prioritising communication, integrity, and accountability.

Kevin Windo

Lincoln Green Solicitors Limited

+443003033819 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube