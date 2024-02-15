Food Grade Gases Market Analysis, Trends, Segmentations, Top Key Players, Geographical Expansion, Future Development & Forecast – 2027

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"MarketsandMarketsTM"Food Grade Gases Market by Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide), Application (Freezing & Chilling, Packaging, Carbonation), Industry (Dairy & Frozen Products, Beverages, Meat, Poultry & Seafood) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

The food grade gases market

size is estimated to be valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Food-grade gases are defined as gases used as a processing aid or as an additive in the food & beverage industry. These gases should comply with the standards set by regulatory bodies such as the FDA. They are used alone or in combination for freezing & chilling, packaging, and for carbonation in certain beverages. Some of the most commonly used food-grade gases include carbon dioxide, nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, and argon. These gases are used for multiple end-uses such as meat, poultry, and seafood products, beverages, dairy & frozen food products, and convenience food products.







Food Grade Gases Market Trends

1. Increasing Demand for Convenience Foods: With a rise in urbanization and busy lifestyles, there has been a growing demand for convenience foods. Food-grade gases, such as nitrogen and carbon dioxide, play a crucial role in food processing and packaging, helping to extend the shelf life of products.

2. Focus on Food Safety and Quality: Food safety and quality have become paramount concerns for both consumers and regulatory bodies. The use of food-grade gases in modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and controlled atmosphere storage (CAS) has gained traction as it helps in preserving the freshness of food products, reducing the risk of contamination, and maintaining product quality.

3. Technological Advancements in Cold Chain Storage: Advancements in cold chain storage and transportation technologies have driven the demand for food-grade gases. These gases are essential for maintaining the required temperatures during the storage and transportation of perishable goods, preventing spoilage, and ensuring food safety.

4. Rising Awareness of Sustainable Packaging: There is an increasing awareness and emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions in the food industry. Food-grade gases are being utilized in sustainable packaging methods, such as using nitrogen to displace oxygen in packaging to prolong the shelf life of products without the need for preservatives.

5. Global Expansion of Food Processing Industry: The global expansion of the food processing industry, especially in emerging markets, has contributed to the growth of the food-grade gases market. These gases are used in various stages of food processing, from freezing and chilling to carbonation in beverages.

6. Stringent Regulations and Standards: Regulatory bodies have implemented stringent standards and regulations related to food safety and quality. This has led food manufacturers to adopt technologies, including the use of food-grade gases, to comply with these standards and ensure the production of safe and high-quality food products.

7. Innovation in Gas Packaging Technologies: Ongoing research and development efforts have been directed towards innovating new gas packaging technologies. This includes the development of advanced MAP and CAS systems, as well as the exploration of novel gases for specific applications in food preservation.

Food Grade Gases Market Opportunities: Increasing consumer preference for frozen and chilled food products to propel the market demand

The increasing popularity of shelf-stable foods among consumers on a global level is expected to propel the demand for frozen and chilled food products over the next few years. According to an article published in Progressive Grocer in August 2021, the popularity of these foods including breakfast meals rose by 10.9%, and dinners/entrees were up by 4.9%. frozen meat, up 2.7%, and processed chicken (up 10.4%). Moreover, the utilization of these products by numerous end users such as full-service restaurants, hotels & resorts, and quick-service restaurants will further support the growth of this market.

Increasing demand for frozen sea food in countries away from the coast are escalating the market for food-grade gases. Additionally, the market is also expected to expand due to the increasing import and export of various packaged food products. For instance, in October 2021, Amul, the Indian food retailer expanded its frozen and ready-to-eat food offerings including food such as frozen potatoes, paneer, cheese parathas, and patties.

This growth is also fuelled by new legislation in the retail environment, which gives foreign investors and multinational retail chains access to these markets. These retail chains have organized distribution channels across these markets, which provides opportunities for setting up food & beverage industries here. The growing importance of food safety and the quality of processed foods in these countries has increased the need to prevent the deterioration of food with the use of proper packaging technologies, which has increased investments in refrigerated storage facilities.

North America is projected to reach USD 3.4 Billion during the forecast period.

Key countries identified in the North American food-grade gases market include the US, Canada, and Mexico. The North American food-grade gases market is projected to witness significant growth due to the huge pork and beef industry and the increasing consumption of RTE and bakery food products. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), there were about 38,000 food processing and manufacturing companies present in the US in 2019. This growing food & beverage processing sector in the US is expected to fuel the demand for food-grade gases, especially for packaging and carbonation. According to a report published by the Commission for Environmental Cooperation (Canada) in 2017, about 168 million tons of food is wasted or lost in North America every year. Food-grade gases such as nitrogen serve as a cheaper preservative that enhances the shelf life of food products by keeping oxygen out and preventing spoilage.

Food Grade Gases Market Share

The key players in this market include Air products & Chemicals, Inc. (US), Cryogenic Gases (US), American Welding & Gas (US).

